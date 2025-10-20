Clean bill of health as Fife Flyers’ players visit optician sponsors

The team at Specsavers Glenrothes have welcomed players from Fife Flyers into the store for eye checks ahead of their games this weekend.

Forward and captain, Garet Hunt, was joined by team-mates Rowan Mills, and Ian Scheid o have routine eye checks witht the club’s key sponsor.

David Platt, ophthalmic director was on hand to carry out vision and health checks, including OCT (optical coherence tomography) scan and Fundus imaging to check beneath the surface of their eyes.

David said: : ‘It was a pleasure to have some of the team in store. As the headline sponsors of Fife Flyers, it’s crucial that we keep their vision sharp ahead of their games, so we’re proud to have hosted them in store and wished them luck in person.” > Flyers host Dundee Stars in a re-arranged Challenge Cup tie at Fife Ice Arena on Wednesday, October 22 at 7:30pm and Coventry Blaze on Saturday, October 25 at 7;00pm. Ticket info here.