COP26 pressures force postponement of Fife Flyers trip to face Glasgow Clan
Fife Flyers’ first trip west to face rivals Glasgow Clan next month has been postponed because of COP26.
The game, on November 6, would have been Clan’s first home league match of the season after their delayed start to the 2021-22 campaign.
The postponement was announced because of the pressures caused by the climate change conference which is taking place in Glasgow.
The global gathering is set put huge pressure on the local infrastructure, prompting Clan to announce its fixture changes.
The change was also put down to the time frame in coming to an agreement in relation to the future of Braehead Arena.
Clan’s home game against Belfast Giants, due to take place on November 13, will also be re-arranged.
Gareth Chalmers, Clan’s chief operating officer, said. “With Glasgow hosting an event as large as COP26, we’ve seen many events and venues having to shut down so it’s massively frustrating that we’ve had to do the same.”