Fife Flyers’ Czech connections span the decades.

The world class Vicnent Lukac, Jindrich Kokrment and the late Milan Figala thrilled fans when they broke new ground signing for the club in 1988.

They were then followed by Lubos Oslilo and Jaromir Korotuicka as the club briefly returned to Czech imports in 1990-91 after a summer u-turn saw coach Rab Petrie dispensed with, along with his Canadian signings Hilton Ruggles and Mike Rowe.

Jan Kloz laced up in 2022-23, and this season saw forward Martin Latal and defenceman Daniel Krenzelok signed by Tom Coolen as he rebuilt a roster almost from scratch.

Dan Krenzelok (Pic: Derek Young)

While Latal departed after a frustrating six weeks on the sidelines with concussion - an injury which effectively wrecked his final season in the sport - Krenzelok has gone the distance, forging a defensive partnership with young Brit, Brodie Kay, as well as icing with almost every other blueliner on the bench as injuries have bit hard.

His first season in British hockey has been tougher than he could possibly have anticipated with the team enduring departures, a change of coach and a number of imports being drafted in.

“Off the ice I’m enjoying it,” he said. “Maybe less so on the ice when we lose. We play to win games and when you are 4-0 or 5-0 down it is not so enjoyable, but it was still good to come here - it’s a great place and the people have been very welcoming.”

The 27-year old has spent most of his career in his home country, icing with a number of teams including Vítkovice, Dukla Jihlava and Oceláři Třinec.

Daniel Krenzelok in action for Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

He came through the Vitkovice junior system before playing two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, returning home Aged 19 he returned home to make his professional debut with Vitkovice in 2017-18 ongoing on to log over 150 games in the Czechia top division, Extraliga.

Krenzelok came to Fife via a season in Poland - where he iced with Latal - and admits it was a chance to experience a different style of hockey.

“I knew something about UK hockey - it has a lot of Canadians and is a very different game,” he said. “It is physical and faster hockey than in Czech where there are more systems. Here it is north-south - up and down.”

Travelling and playing on the same day is a new experience for Krenzelok - and indeed many in the dressing-room.

“It is tough when you come to the rink for 5:00am and travel and then play at night, but you get used to it. In Czech we would have journeys of maybe five hours, but travel the day before, and have a day off between games - we’d play Friday and then Sunday. I try to sleep on the bus, but not so much after the game so I watch videos,m and study for a course on nutrition.”

That schedule when the losses are mounting is tougher to endure, making last weekend’s victory over Glasgow Clan all the sweeter

“We were really happy to get the win, especially at home for the fans. They come to the games and support us,” he said. “We had nothing to lose - give everything on the ice and wins will happen.

“We never thought we were through when they scored. We still believed in ourselves, and Shane was fantastic.”