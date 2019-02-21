Danick Gauthier delighted to log up extra minutes for Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers current injury troubles mean extra minutes on the ice for Danick Gauthier ... and that’s just the way he likes it.

While some imports may struggle with the demands placed on them by a short-benched Flyers, the French-Canadian forward revels in it, often preferring the challenge that comes with logging up to 30 minutes per match.

“I like to play a lot,” he told the Press.

“When you don’t stay on the bench as long, you get more enganged in the game, and it’s always fun to play more.

“I’ve had a lot of minutes over the last couple of weekends and I’ve enjoyed it ... maybe I’m just in good shape!

“Back home it’s always four-line hockey, but I like it here when it’s two-line.

“There’s more time to score to goals!”

Gauthier’s presence was missed in the third period against Coventry Blaze on Saturday when, with the scoreline at 4-4, he took a slapshot to the ankle that forced him off the ice.

A trip to hospital confirmed that there were no broken bones, and the 27-year-old strapped up the bruising and returned to the ice for the Dundee Stars game on Sunday.

“It was a little bit disappointing to have lost two games, but we’re trying to do our best, and I think next weekend we’ll be able to bounce back,” he said.

“For sure it’s hard with the injuries but it’s teams we know we can beat, and we should be able to beat them without these guys.

“We still have a lot of good forwards, so I’m sure we can beat them if we play our game. There’s no excuses.”

On the injury he added: “I took the shot on my ankle, and it really hurt. I couldn’t feel my leg at all.

“I tried to put some weight on it and come back into the game, but I couldn’t.

“I was lucky that it was not broken so I could play the next night.

“It’s just bruised and it’s not as painful now.”

Gauthier is hoping to make a big contruibution this weekend as Fife host Dundee on Saturday before travelling to Coventry on Sunday in a reverse of last weekend’s fixtures.

“I hope to bring my intensity and hard work, and I just want to get those four points this weekend, because we really need them,” he said.

“It’s going to be hard, but we can still have a great end to the season season and in the play-offs.

“I enjoyed myself a lot in Nottingham last year so I’m hoping to go back this year.

“I think this team can do it, we just need to figure some things out.

“We’re a little inconsistent from one shift to the next at the moment, and we’re trying to fix that and be able to win more than two games back to back.”

Gauthier’s scoring contribution this season currently stands at 14 goals and 17 assists in 45 appearances - stats he is not entirely happy with.

“I’ve had some tough times,” he said.

“I could’ve done a little better but I feel I’ve played well for most of the time.

“I’ve had an up and down season and just want to have a great finish.

“I know when I’m hitting guys the crowd get going and the guys get going so that’s what I’m trying to do.

“I think I could’ve scored more goals – I wish I had more – but I’m just trying to do my best.”