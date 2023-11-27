Dates and ticket prices revealed for Fife Flyers’ Challenge Cup quarter-final tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They go head to head with Guildford Flames, with the matches taking place in midweek in December. Flyers have home advantage for the first leg which goes ahead at Fife Ice Arena on Wednesday, December 6 with a 7:30pm face-off. The teams then meet at The Spectrum in Surrey for the return on Wednesday 13th.

Flyers qualified from their section along with Belfast Giants and Glasgow Clan - only Dundee Stars missed out on the knockout stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams have met twice this season in the league with Flyers winning 3-0 on home ice, and losing 5-2 on the road.