Dates and ticket prices revealed for Fife Flyers’ Challenge Cup quarter-final tie
They go head to head with Guildford Flames, with the matches taking place in midweek in December. Flyers have home advantage for the first leg which goes ahead at Fife Ice Arena on Wednesday, December 6 with a 7:30pm face-off. The teams then meet at The Spectrum in Surrey for the return on Wednesday 13th.
Flyers qualified from their section along with Belfast Giants and Glasgow Clan - only Dundee Stars missed out on the knockout stages.
The teams have met twice this season in the league with Flyers winning 3-0 on home ice, and losing 5-2 on the road.
Ticket prices for the home leg are £16 (adults); £11 (concessions) and £8 (children) with no further discounted rates available.