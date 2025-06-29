Former Fife Flyers import Josh Boni has passed away, aged just 50.

The Canadian playmaker laced up briefly for the team in season 1994-95, logging 20 appearances before being cut from the squad. He went on to sign for Durham Wasps where he iced in 21 games, logging 32 points and 96 PIMs.

Boni was character in a Fife team which featured Doug Marsden, Mark Morrison, and Ryan Kummu as well as Tony Szabo. He spent two further seasons in UK hockey, playing for Milton Keynes Kings and Telford Tigers.

Boni came to Fife after a season in Austria after learning his trade in junior hockey in North America.

His career took him on to the WPHL where he played with Central Texas Stampede and Monroe Moccasins where he was on the same roster as former Fife defenceman, Russ Parent, and Craig Nelson who iced with Flyers and Dundee Stars.

Boni’s final year as a player, in season 2000-01 saw him ice with three teams - Kalamazoo Wings and BC Icemen in the UHL, and Huntsville Tornado in the CHL.

Boni, who hailed from the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario, gave a frank glimpse into his life of addiction and subsequent recovery in a podcast aired just last year.

Speaking to host Chris Swiech, he talked about his career and his inner demons - a podcast Swiech hailed as “a testament to resilience and the human spirit's capacity for transformation.”

“I was a playmaker, setting up goals and fighting,” he said. “I was good, had great hands and wasn’t afraid to drop the mitts.The parties and girls went hand in hand, and I couldn’t decide which was more important. It was difficult - I was just 17.

“In my first year in junior hockey, my GM called me aside, told me I was having great success and San Jose Sharks were interested - so I gotta stay away from the partying and the girls. It went in one ear, out the other. I should have realised there and then it was time to buckle down.”

Hanging up his skates was another key moment in his life as he started to “dabble” in cocaine before a descent into addiction and then a recovery and the offer of support to others in torment.

“I am here to help others to listen,” he said. You can listen to the podcast here