Defeat for Fife Flyers at Glasgow Clan

Matt Carter (l) in action against Glasgow Clan. (Pic: EIHL)

Clan took the lead on 8.06 after Colin Campbell’s long-range shot went straight through Shane Owen and trickled over the line and despite a review, was given by the officials.

Glasgow grabbed a second goal on the powerplay despite Owen making a double save, defenceman Tim Shoup knocked the rebound as the Flyers goalie lay prone on the ice at 17.50.

Flyers began to get a foot-hold in the game in the second period but were repeatedly denied by Shane Starrett in the Clan net, and were made to rue those missed chances as Colton Yellow Horn and Dyson Stevenson combined to tee up Mathieu Roy for a tap-in at the back post for 3-0 on 16.10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife had an excellent opportunity to get on the scoreboard towards the end of the session after Roy was given two minutes for hooking and a further two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct but couldn’t convert their chances in front of goal.

The away side began the final period with 2.44 left on the powerplay and finally got off the mark on 41.53 through Michael McNicholas who rifled high over the shoulder of Starrett to give Flyers some faint hope of a comeback.

Those hopes were dashed minutes later when Matt Haywood broke and slid the puck under Owen at 44.58 to put the game firmly out of reach for the visitors who despite being handed another powerplay opportunity with just over two minutes remaining in the game, couldn’t find a way past Starrett.

An tough night for Flyers who take on Belfast and Nottingham in a home double-header this weekend.