Dillon Lawrence moves on after one season with Fife Flyers
The forward has signed for MK Lightning and will play in the NIHL come September. Toronto born Lawrence spent just one season with Fif after joining from Dundee Stars - the centreman was the first signing announcement of last summer. He logged 16 points (8+8) in 43 games.
Tim Wallace, , head coach at MK, said: “I have coached and played against Dillon for the last five years and am glad to have him in a Lightning jersey. Dillon is a true centre with size and speed. He is great on draws and has a great shot. If he puts in the work this summer, then he will get an opportunity to show his offensive upside, which will be fun to watch.”