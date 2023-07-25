News you can trust since 1871
Dillon Lawrence moves on after one season with Fife Flyers

Dillon Lawrence is the latest Fife Flyers’ player to move on after a season in Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
Allan Crow
Published 25th Jul 2023, 19:23 BST

The forward has signed for MK Lightning and will play in the NIHL come September. Toronto born Lawrence spent just one season with Fif after joining from Dundee Stars - the centreman was the first signing announcement of last summer. He logged 16 points (8+8) in 43 games.

Tim Wallace, , head coach at MK, said: “I have coached and played against Dillon for the last five years and am glad to have him in a Lightning jersey. Dillon is a true centre with size and speed. He is great on draws and has a great shot. If he puts in the work this summer, then he will get an opportunity to show his offensive upside, which will be fun to watch.”

