Disciplinary chiefs reveal punishment for Fife Flyers player thrown out of first game

Fife Flyers’ fears that defenceman Daniel Krenzelok would be suspended after being thrown out of Saturday’s win over Glasgow Clan have eased.

The Czech skater was ejected for slew footing after an incident late in the game which saw his team-mate Maxim Musorov levelled off the puck. The referee handed a minor interference call to Clan player Mitchell Heard for his actions, and tossed Krenzelok for then tripping the skater. His actions put him on the radar of the Elite League’s Department of Player Safety (DOPS).

Head coach Tom Coolen anticipated a suspension, but the disciplinary body made no reference to slew footing in its judgement, and fined Krenzelok for “a dangerous trip.” It also fined Heard for interference.

DOPs said both would now be considered repeat offenders for the rest of the season. Krenzelok is now free to play against Belfast Giants at Fife Ice Arena tonight.

Daniel Krenzelok was one of two Fife Flyers players thrown out of Saturday's game (Pic: Derek Young)

DOPs also issued its first suspension of the season to Guildford Flames’ Brett Ferguson for a check to the head in his team’s defeat at Manchester Storm.

The player will serve a two-game ban, but DOPS did not declare him to be a repeat offender. No video explainers were issued for the decisions - DOPS will only do that if the suspension is for three games or more.