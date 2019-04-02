Eight players who have iced with Fife Flyers and Nottingham Panthers

Fife Flyers and Nottingham Panthers is a fixture steeped in history.

The clubs have gone head to head since the early 1950s – no other Scotland-England match-up across the EIHL comes anywhere close to that pedigree.

Fife Flyers imports from left Al Sims Dave Stoyanovich Mike Jeffrey (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A select group of eight players have also laced up for both teams.

The first name to forge a link was Jimmy Spence, one of the most prolific goalscorers British ice hockey has ever seen.

The former Perth Panther was one of the stars of the 1960s when he rang the red light time after time every game. He once netted eight goals in a single game for Fife where he won silverware galore.

Spence was top scorer across his five seasons with Flyers.

Fife Flyers' import forward Todd Bidner at Fife Airport, 1985

He was just as successful at Nottingham where he iced in the 1955/56 season, scoring 44 goals and logging 27 assists in 56 games.

The 1980s saw most of the two-way links established.

Neil McKay was a Flyer in season 1980-81 and then a Panther in ‘83-84 where he netted 44 goals and 44 assists.

Andy Linton had six games in the Lace City in 1982 before remaining for the next three seasons, returning to Kirkcaldy to be part of the British championship winning squad.

Frank Evans (Fife Flyers) challenging Sheffield Steelers netminder Wayne Cowley and defenceman Ron Schudra. March 1996.(Pic: John Hutton)

Defenceman Neil Abel also had a similarly brief spell at the old Lower Parliament Street building in 1981, icing in five games before returning to Kirkcaldy.

A trio of imports also starred with the clubs.

A native of Nova Scotia, Mike Jeffrey was a short lived import with Fife, icing in just 14 games in 1987 before being released while still top scorer.

He went on to ice with Murrayfield RAcers and then returned to the UK for 1987-88 season with Panthers where he logged stats of 41+33.

Fred Perlini was a huge fans’ favourite with both teams during the sport’s Heineken era.

He made his name as a Panther, scoring 89 goals and 82 assists in 1986-87 before coming north to Fife where thrilled the crowds with 103 goals and 73 assists.

Former Washington Capitals player, Todd Bidner began his UK ice hockey career with Fife in 1985-86 - and five years later he turned up in Nottingham to begin a 20-game spell with the club.