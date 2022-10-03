EIHL announces schedule for ticket sales to 2023 play-off finals weekend
Ice hockey fans can bag their tickets for the end of season play-off finals weekend when they go on sale later this month.
The traditional gathering takes place at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on April 15-16.
Tickets go on sale from October 31.
The weekend features the two semi-finals and final, as will as the third-fourth place play-off.
Most Popular
Early bird prices will run until Hogmanay.
Weekend passes will cost £99 for adults, £79 concessions, and a family of four £338.
Standard prices will be £109 for the weekend, £89 concessions and £368 for a family pass.
The league will publish more details on individual allocations for clubs later this month.