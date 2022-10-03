News you can trust since 1871
EIHL announces schedule for ticket sales to 2023 play-off finals weekend

Ice hockey fans can bag their tickets for the end of season play-off finals weekend when they go on sale later this month.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:33 am

The traditional gathering takes place at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on April 15-16.

Tickets go on sale from October 31.

The weekend features the two semi-finals and final, as will as the third-fourth place play-off.

The finals weekend takes place in April 2023

Early bird prices will run until Hogmanay.

Weekend passes will cost £99 for adults, £79 concessions, and a family of four £338.

Standard prices will be £109 for the weekend, £89 concessions and £368 for a family pass.

The league will publish more details on individual allocations for clubs later this month.

