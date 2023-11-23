EIHL midweek: Flames win as Glasgow Clan turn in ‘unacceptable’ performance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Giants drop down the standings was thanks to Guildford Flames’ splendid 7-2 win over Glasgow Clan.
There may well be a lot of hockey still to play, but Giants’ are now six points behind leaders Sheffield who also have a game in hand. You can set your watch for an intense pushback from Adam Keefe’s men, but they are already having to look at a Sheffield wobble in order to get back on an equal footing.
Clan are another side back under pressure. The high of a 2-1 win in Sheffield evaporated quickly at the Spectrum as they coughed seven goals to Flames - a result coach Jason Morgan described as “unacceptable” describing it as “the worst game of the year for puck management” and noting: “We got some work to do.” That may be well one of the under statements of the season …
Flames took the opening period 3-1, and then delivered a killer fourth on the back of a defensive error and were 6-1 up and on easy street early in the third.
Coventry Blaze are struggling to buy a win right now, and saw another loss on home ice as Cardiff Devils skated to a 4-2 win last night, leaving the Midlanders glued to the foot of the table.
Danny Stewart’s men did push back in the third to make this a one-goal hockey game, but the Welsh side played a smart road game to take the points home with them; Joey Martin clinching the win with a last minute empty netter.
“Performance wise the guys worked,” said Stewart, “but maybe a little lack of confidence.”
The midweek card continues with Manchester Storm at Dundee Stars on Friday night - the first leg of their Scottish triple header which brings them to Fife on Saturday and Glasgow on Sunday.