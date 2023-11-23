The league table would not have made for pleasant viewing for Belfast Giants’ fans this morning. Even without hitting the ice, they saw their team drop to ninth - a team more accustomed to second top suddenly finds itself second from bottom.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Giants drop down the standings was thanks to Guildford Flames’ splendid 7-2 win over Glasgow Clan.

There may well be a lot of hockey still to play, but Giants’ are now six points behind leaders Sheffield who also have a game in hand. You can set your watch for an intense pushback from Adam Keefe’s men, but they are already having to look at a Sheffield wobble in order to get back on an equal footing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clan are another side back under pressure. The high of a 2-1 win in Sheffield evaporated quickly at the Spectrum as they coughed seven goals to Flames - a result coach Jason Morgan described as “unacceptable” describing it as “the worst game of the year for puck management” and noting: “We got some work to do.” That may be well one of the under statements of the season …

Guildford Flames hit seven past Glasgow Clan (Pic: John Uwins)

Flames took the opening period 3-1, and then delivered a killer fourth on the back of a defensive error and were 6-1 up and on easy street early in the third.

Coventry Blaze are struggling to buy a win right now, and saw another loss on home ice as Cardiff Devils skated to a 4-2 win last night, leaving the Midlanders glued to the foot of the table.

Danny Stewart’s men did push back in the third to make this a one-goal hockey game, but the Welsh side played a smart road game to take the points home with them; Joey Martin clinching the win with a last minute empty netter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Performance wise the guys worked,” said Stewart, “but maybe a little lack of confidence.”