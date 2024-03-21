Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Flyers’ closest challengers will knock a chunk off the games they have in hand, leaving a much clearer picture of the lay of the land - but the pressure is very much on the other teams with Fife the in-form club.

Sixth-placed Coventry Blaze sit one point above them with a game in hand.

Danny Stewart’s team have spent the whole season comfortably in mid-table, but they have wobbled badly of late, and while they may not be in free fall, three wins in 11 games is not the sort of streak you want at this time of the season.

The destination of the silverware will be decided next month (Pic: Dean Woolley)

Blaze also endured a pointless weekend, going down to Manchester Storm and Sheffield Steelers. They have seven games left to play, with three are against Storm.

Glasgow Clan are tied on points with Flyers and have a game in hand - and a tricky run-in with four of their remaining seven games on the road.

Clan have won five of their last 11 matches, but three of them came mid-February. Since then they have battled key injuries and seen several leads slip through their gloves.

Dundee Stars passed on one golden opportunity to make a difference to the race when they went down 3-2 at home to Guildford Flames on Wednesday night – one of their two games in hand over Flyers who remain one point ahead of them.

Marc Lefebvre’s team did snap a four-game losing streak at the weekend, but their form remains worryingly patchy - just two wins in their last 12 outings.

A key issue could be their netminder Kevin Carr - one of the cornerstones of their team - who has missed the last four games. If Stars do qualify they will have to do it the hard way - on the road. Five of their remaining games are away from their rink, and take in Belfast. Cardiff and two trips west to face Glasgow Clan.

> Three of the eight play-off berths have been secured with Sheffield Steelers, Cardiff Devils and Belfast Giants already confirmed.