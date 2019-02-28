EIHL Player of the Week Carlo Finucci says award is for whole Fife Flyers team

EIHL Player of the Week Carlo Finucci says the accolade needs to be shared with his team mates.

The Fife Flyers forward was named top man by the league after a four-point weekend where he scored twice as the team recorded victories over Dundee Stars at Fife Ice Arena, before travelling to take on Coventry Blaze 24 hours later.

He says there were plenty of candidates wearing Flyers’ shirts who were in the running for the award after two excellent wins.

“It shows what we did over the weekend,” he said. “It could have been one of a number of guys in the team who got picked.

“They were really tight games at the weekend and I was able to get a couple of important goals.

“Personally it’s quite a nice achievement. It’s my first one in the three seasons I’ve been here so it was nice to be noticed in that way.”

Finucci says he is happy with his current run of form, which has come as the side has been punished through injuries and suspensions to key players.

“With the injuries we have right now it’s important for the rest of us to step up and be counted on to produce,” he said.

“I helped get us some points in that regard, so any time I can do that especially in those really close games where they really mean something, I’m really happy with that.

“You want to be better as the season goes on and hopefully your best is yet to come. The season is winding down so it’s important to really gear up and give everything before the last stretch towards the play-offs.”

As well as the EIHL accolade, Finucci currently stands as the league’s leading short-handed scorer, which he puts down to strong tactical play.

“I don’t think anyone out there on the penalty kill is trying to score goals.

“You’re really just trying to disrupt the other team’s powerplay and try and keep the puck out of your net when they have the advantage.

“I think our forecheck on the penalty kill has put a little more pressure on teams.

“We’re not giving them the chance to come up the ice and set up, so that might be forcing them to make some rash decisions with some errant passes here and there.

“With the offence and the skill we have on the penalty kill, there are guys that can put the puck in the net.

“Usually a team might be sitting back defensively, so if you can catch them with maybe a two-on-one break away, you’ve got to put those away.”

Flyers faced two home games this week, last night’s clash with league leaders Belfast Giants (Click for match report), and tomorrow’s (Friday) visit from last-placed side MK Lightning.

“MK are bottom of the league right now, but we’ve lost to them this season and every game we’ve played has been super tight,” Finucci said.

“There’s a not a guy in the dressing room that’s going to take them lightly.

“They’ve played some good games and picked up some points.

“We’re nine points off third with games in hand so these are two home games that we really have to take advantage of.”