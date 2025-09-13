The fans and media have had their say, and even AI has been used to predict the outcome of the 2025-26 Elite League ice hockey season. Bottom line - they can’t agree who will be champs, who will win the Challenge Cup, and who will be left with the wooden spoon.

The three polls were published by the Elite League ahead of this weekend’s opening cup ties, and, if nothing else, they should spark some debates in the stands while the Zamboni trundles round the ice.

There are some common threads that run across all three polls.

The ‘big four’ - Belfast Giants, Sheffield Steelers, Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff Devils - will remain unchallenged. So far, so predictable.

Two of three polls conducted on eve of season by the Elite League (Pic: EIHL)

Overall, the media and AI tipped Steelers to win the title, while the fans went with Belfast. Danny Stewart’s Panthers are tipped for second or third, but no-one fancies Paul Thompson’s Welsh side to win anything at all, which will not please the coach.

Mid table, it was a question of shuffling the chairs.

Glasgow Clan veered from fifth to seventh - interestingly even their own fans’ poll went no further than top five.

Interestingly, all fans’ polls put Fife tenth, although Flyers’ own supporters clearly have much more faith, opting for seventh spot., Interestingly, that was also the assessment of AI which was asked to simulate every regular season game 1000 times and give an the average result.

Manchester Storm and Dundee Stars were also widely tipped to finish at the foot of the table and miss out on the play-offs.

Who will be proved to be on the money? We won’t know that until the last puck has bene fired in anger next Spring.

The polls offered little deviation from what has become the norm with the big four dominating and everyone else pitching for mid table - but wouldn’t it be nice if they were wrong, and someone shook up the tree? Guildford Flames did just that a couple of seasons ago, racing out of the blocks and maintaining a hot pace at the top until the final run in.

We need that unexpected curve ball to add extra spice to the league and play-offs.