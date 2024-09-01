Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Elite League has unveiled more options for two-way players and a longer injury reserve are among changes to roster regulations for the new ice hockey season.

The amendments were signed off by all ten teams, including Fife Flyers.

It means that the overall number of players a team can use in one season has been reduced to from 29 players to 25 players. This total excludes injured reserve replacements and, new for this season, two-way players.

In order to create more opportunities for players on two-way contracts - skaters such as Fife defenceman Fynn Page who is icing with NIHL outfit, Bristol Pitbulls coached by former player Bari McKenzie - these will no longer be counted as part of the overall roster number. Instead, teams are free to give opportunities to as many two-way players as they wish to during the season.

Tom Coolen taking part in Flyers' green screen photo shoots (Pic: Derek Young)

Only upon playing 20 league games will a two-way player need to be registered as part of the overall roster - and Challenge Cup group stage games will not be counted to allow coaches greater flexibility in the opening months of the season.

Injured Reserve in 2024/25 will now be set at 90 days, replacing the 28 period from last season. A player placed on injured reserve can be replaced without the replacement counting towards the overall roster number, but is not eligible to ice for 90 days.

All teams must also have at least one British goaltender registered to their overall roster in order to facilitate icing 14 non-homegrown skaters.