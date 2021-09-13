EIHL teams up with Premier Sports

Fife Flyers will start the new season away to Coventry Blaze (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

In total, 27 live games will be broadcast during the 2021/22 Premier Sports Elite League season, including 23 league games, the Challenge Cup Final and the Playoff Finals Weekend.

Fans can tune in on Sky, Virgin Media, or online using the Premier Sports Player with all the coverage brought to viewers by Aaron Murphy, a 5 time Olympic play-by-play broadcaster.

He will be ably joined by Paul Adey, former GB International as a player, and league-winning coach with Belfast in 2013/14 and Chris Ellis who is starting his 22nd year covering hockey in the UK and is also the Media officer for Great Britain’s national teams and Ice Hockey UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier Sports will also have a new offer for EIHL fans with new customers getting their first month for just £5 by using the promo code EIHL5 on Sky or the Premier Player.

Elite League Chairman Tony Smith said he was delighted with the agreement.

"Premier Sports have been a great partner of ours for the past two seasons, and we’re delighted that we’re able to take this a step further in 2021/22," he said.

"We’re very proud to be able to secure a new headline sponsor in the current climate, especially one that is as enthusiastic and passionate about growing our sport as we are.

"We have always believed in the value of our product, and this deal underlines that.

"Coupled with welcoming fans back into arenas, we can’t wait to get the 2021/22 Premier Sports Elite League season up and running."

Richard Webb, COO of Premier Sports, added: “We have been supporting British Ice Hockey in one form or other for the last 10 years so are thrilled to be able to build properly on those early foundations with this three-year partnership announcement.

"It is great that we are in a position to put proper investment into the League and we look forward to showcasing the Premier Sports Elite League weekly on our network."