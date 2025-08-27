Elite League cuts time on Injury Reserve list by half for new ice hockey season

The Elite League has changed the length of time a player put on the Injury Reserve (IR) list will have to sit on the sidelines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has cut the 90-day mandatory period in the stands to 42 days - bu that is almost twice as long as the 28 days in force two seasons ago.

The change came in an update to roster regulations on the eve of the new ice hockey season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league has ruled there will be no exception for players walking out on teams or replacing short-term injuries - issues which almost crippled Fife Flyers last December as it battled to stay upright amid some extraordinary moments of upheaval.

The roster rules were announced this week by the Elite League (Pic: Derek Young)

In extraordinary circumstances, an appeal may be made to the EIHL Standards Subcommittee - which Flyers did last season when it seemed the club may not complete its season - to replace players that have walked.

The most significant change for this season is the introduction of a new rule regarding younger players.

Any player under the age of 20 will no longer count towards a team’s overall 25-player roster limit. This adjustment aims to give coaches greater flexibility to integrate and develop emerging talent, with no restrictions on the number of eligible 16 to 19-year-olds, regardless how many games they play in.

Netminders put on IR will sit for 14 days. The maximum number of players on a roster remains at 25, including 18 imports.