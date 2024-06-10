Elite League pilots new digital system  to set up 2024-25 ice hockey schedule

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ice hockey fans will soon get their first glimpse of next season’s fixtures.

The Elite League teams met last week to build the schedule, using a new digital system for the first time.

The 2024-25 campaign won’t get underway until late August, but publication of the week by week schedules is always a key stepping stone in every summer recess.

Fans will have to wait a little longer, however, as all ten EIHL teams get the time needed to come back with any ice time issues before the dates are locked into place - and the use of new digital systems will also hopefully avoid a repeat of the chronic December scheduling which almost derailed Fife Flyers campaign.

"We were tasked with looking at the option of trying digital scheduling for the coming season, and we were happy with how the first attempt worked out," explained Mike Hicks, EIHL head of operations. "We then moved around 15 games together with the teams, but overall it was a much shorter process than before."