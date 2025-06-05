Elite League statement on Fife Flyers’ participation next season

Fife Flyers will be part of the Elite League next season.

Any lingering concerns were officially ended when the league confirmed their participation in the 2025-26 campaign.

Work on the fixtures has already taken place with draft schedules with teams before their official unveiling later this summer.

The league’s statement came just hours after Flyers confirmed that a takeover deal led by former Cardiff Devils player, Max Birbraer, had been completed.

Flyers fans can look forward to EIHL hockey next season (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Tony Smith, EIHL chairman, said: “As the oldest ice hockey team in the country, we’re pleased that the Flyers ownership has concluded their way forward and are excited to see them on the ice when the season begins in September.

"Flyers have been a valued member of the EIHL since joining the league in 2011, and we look forward to their fans continuing to enjoy Elite League ice hockey in the new season."

Outgoing directors Tom Muir and Jack Wishart always wanted to see the club stay in top flight hockey, although they had the option of deferring for next season an returning 2026-27 – a safety net that was not required as negotiations for a sale reached a conclusion.

The Kirkcaldy team will begin the new season under new ownership and a new coach - talks are at an advanced stage to appoint someone to build a new team after the traumatic 2024-25 saw Flyers come perilously close to collapsing at Christmas.

Talks have opened with players from last season interested in returning - but some have already closed the door on a second season after their experience on a team which saw the coach sacked, players quit, a Kazakh experiment collapse, and the dressing-room given a ‘play or fold’ option just before Christmas.