Ex-Flame Krogh ready to light up Fife Flyers

Richard Krogh

The 21-year-old from Fleet in England joins the Flyers from fellow EIHL side the Guildford Flames.

In doing so Head Coach Todd Dutiaume has almost completed his squad for the forthcoming season with 18 players lined up so far and one more import to come in.

Brit Krogh was part of the Guildford team who lifted the Patton Conference trophy last season.

He also made 95 appearance during his time in Guildford.

The right-sided forward also has international experience, having iced for Great Britain U18 and U20 squads.

Dutiaume said Krogh will add valuable EIHL experience to the team.

“Richard will bring along with him a couple of years of Elite League experience from down in Guildford and has a strong GB track record,” he said.

“He will complete our British forward signings, which is strong with Richard, Bari McKenzie, Craig Peacock and Scott Jamieson playing a vital part in our future development of our academy – providing leadership for younger players in that area aiming to get up to the Elite League.