Experienced Swede adds firepower as Fife Flyers strengthen top six forwards

Fife Flyers have beefed up their firepower ahead of the new ice hockey season with the signing of an experienced Swedish forward.

Johan Porsberger joins the Kirkcaldy club on the back of a championship winning season with Dresdner Eislöwen in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 (DEL2) where he helped the club earn promotion to the top flight. Head coach Jamie Russell hailed him as “a big add to our top six.”

Porsberger, 32, played all his hockey, from junior to senior, in his native Sweden until season 2020-21, notching 361 HockeyAllsvenskan games and 62 in the Swedish Hockey League.

He iced with several clubs including Timra IK, Asploven HC and Leklands IF before turning his attention to Austria where he laced up with Graz99ers in the country’s top tier where he was in the club’s top three points scorers.

Fife Flyers latest signing brings an experienced Swedish forward to the roster (Pic: Derek Young)

Russell said: “Johan is a skilled forward that plays with great hockey sense. “He excels on special teams play and has the versatility to play wing or centre.”

His addition to the squad - the 20th signing of the summer, almost all of them new faces to the dressing-room - added: “As we started our recruitment, our strategy was to build from the back. “Now that we are approaching the finishing line of what was a hectic search for players, our forward line is starting to take shape.

“We’re pleased to welcome Johan to our line up. He’s an experienced player who will link up and contribute offensively.”

Porsberger will wear the number 10 jersey this season.

Flyers open their campaign with pre-season friendlies against Romanian touring side Corona Brasov for just £20. The teams meet at Fife Ice Arena on Thursday, August 28 and Saturday 30th.

Individual match admission has been set at £12 - £6 cheaper than the pre-season games staged 12 months ago. Adults with season tickets can see the games for £10 each, with under-15s paying £5. General admission prices are £12 and £6.