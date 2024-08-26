Fan banned after allegation of racist abuse towards Fife Flyers’ Kazakhstan import
It happened during the clubs’ match at the Tayside arena on Saturday night and is understood to have been aimed at defenceman Madi Dikhanbek, one of the team’s quartet of new signings from Kazakhstan on their debut in British ice hockey.
In a short but direct statement, Stars said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred during the game on Saturday night versus Fife Flyers. The individual involved has been identified and will receive a ban with immediate effect.”It added: “We strongly condemn racism in all its forms.”
No further details were given but pictures of it circulated on social media leading to the fan being identified.
In a brief statement, Fife Flyers welcomed the action: “We thank the Dundee Stars for their swift action regarding an incident that occurred at the weekend. Racism in any form will not be tolerated.”
