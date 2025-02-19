Fans snap up early tickets for Fife Flyers’ 1985 champions reunion show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The organisers behind a special event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a major sporting success have thanked fans for snapping up tickets to a live show.

The Fife Flyers’ team which became British champions in 1985 are set to be reunited on the stage at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Friday, May 2 as part of a weekend of celebrations.

The team is widely regarded as one of the most famous in Flyers’ history, and its stars - including Canadian aces Ron Plumb, Dave Stoyanovich and Danny Brown who are flying across specially for the reunion - will come together to celebrate the special anniversary at the theatre.

The show will tell the story of that never to be forgotten season, and share many stories and anecdotes from behind the scenes of their of their triumph at Wembley Arena in London. A number of seats have already been snapped up, and the organisers are aiming for a full house to mark a special occasion.

Fife Flyers' Wembley champions will be honoured 40 years on (Pic: Submitted)

The show is the highlight of a weekend of events which also include a sportsman’s lunch at the Strathearn Hotel, and the launch of an exhibition of memorabilia at Kirkcaldy Galleries. The events are being organised by a small group of fans, with all proceeds being donated to CHAS - Flyers’ long-standing charity partner - and also Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Kirkcaldy.

The team of ‘85 played to crowds of 3000, with full houses the norm, even for games that were played mid afternoon and broadcast live on BBC’s Grandstand. Fans can book their seats for the show via the box office at Rothes Halls or online at onfife.com. They are all priced at £25.