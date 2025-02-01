Fife Flyers 1985 celebrations: date and venue announced for champions' reunion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The organisers behind the reunion of Fife Flyers’ 1985 British Championship winning team have issued a ‘save the date’ to fans keen to be there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40th anniversary celebrations take place in May and will include a live show, exhibition and sportsman’s lunch.

Details of the big show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on Friday, May 2, are being finalised this week - ticket details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a souvenir brochure available to buy at £10 which tells the story of the team’s incredible triumph at Wembley Arena and the season that led to that never to be forgotten weekend. It is being put together by members of the organising committee and will be published and available for the weekend of the celebrations. Anyone who wants to order a copy in advance can do so, and get their name listed in a page for patrons.

Fife Flyers imports 1984-85 - the Plumb Line: Dave Stoyanovich, Danny Brown, Ron Plumb (Pic: Fife Free Press)

To become a patron please contact the organising committee via [email protected]or @flyers_history on x/Twitter or directly with any of the members of the committee.

The organisers have been delighted by the initial response to news of the reunion of the Class of ‘85 with many old-time hockey fans keen to be involved at the live show. They are also appealing to any supporters with memorabilia from that era to consider loaning or donating to the exhibition which will be hosted at Kirkcaldy Galleries, and will run from April 30 until June 8.

Alan Westwater, the club’s former programme editor, is leading the initiative and liaising with staff at the galleries where space has been reserved to showcase the team’s successes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’d love to hear from any fans who have items of interest - it could be anything from a strip to a puck or merchandising from Wembley in 1985. Anything loaned will be catalogued, displayed securely, and then returned afterwards.” Offers of assistance should be directed to [email protected]

A sportsman’s lunch will take place at the Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, May 4 with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.