Fife Flyers: A debut weekend to remember for new signing Chris Lawrence

The arrival of the big forward propelled the team to back to back wins - but he was thrown out of both of them.

After the best part of two seasons off skates, it was an action-packed return to the game he has played for the past 20 years.

“I’ll try to make it through the next game!” he said as he reflected on being ejected for cross-checking in the game against Guildford, and boarding down at Nottingham on Sunday.

Chris Lawrence in action for Fife Flyers at Nottingham Panthers on Sunday

Lawrence was added to the roster last week as Fife looked for the spark to ignite what has been a tough season so far.

He admitted it was great to see the wins posted, even if he did finish both games on the sidelines.

“I was just trying to breathe - just trying to keep things simple,” he said. “I hope the guys I hit are OK - I got in some battles while trying to get my timing back, and I’m a big guy.

Chris Lawrence heading down the tunnel at Nottingham (Pic: EIHL)

“I didn’t want to get scored on or hurt the team with penalties so it was great to see the wins.

“I know the guys had a real tough month with the schedule, but they are a better team than the league shows.

“We had a pretty good weekend, so I hope some good things come from building up the confidence.”

Chris Lawrence (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

He added: “These were real gutsy performances by the team - the whole team looked great and Shane Owen was outstanding.”

Lawrence brings huge experience to the roster, with a hockey CV which embraces a host of teams in the AHL and ECHL prior to landing in the UK with Panthers in 2014-15 where he was the team’s top points scorer.

He spent the next two seasons in the Lace City - save for brief stints with Blaze and Steelers - and was part of the club’s Continental Cup winning side.

His move to Fife brings him back to Scotland for the first time since 1017-18 when he iced with Dundee Stars.

“It’s really nice to be back up here,” he said. “I got in a few days before the first weekend and had a couple of practice days, so now I’m just walking around getting to know the town and the area.”

Flyers hit the road to Guildford on Saturday and then face a long journey back to host Belfast Giants in Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

