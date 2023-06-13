Whoever replaces Todd Dutiaume will become only the third coach since 1996. I cannot think of any other pro sports team that has operated with so few changes, over such a length of time given this is an unforgiving results based industry.

But Tom Muir is unlike any other team owner. He values loyalty, places his absolute faith in people he trusts, and won’t bend when the wind howls through social media, the press or along the seats in the stands. Those are strong, positive traits which have anchored the team since he took over in 1996, along with Jack Wishart and the late John Waring, but they have sometimes felt like the anchor holding Flyers back when the sport has moved up a notch in every aspect. “An analogue club in a digital set up” is a comparison which has been used more than once. To be fair, I first heard about a decade or so ago.

That said, many changes made last season were for the good, but they went unseen by fans. The club’s often infuriating ways of operating were smoothed out by Catie Hildenbrand, the media operation smartened up - Glasgow Clan have failed in all their attempts to have a media day, Flyers’ turn out was good with STV along more than once - and the kit deals took the club to new level.

Jeff Hutchins and Todd Dutiaume on the bench (Pic: Steve Gunn)

In the end, what mattered most was what happened on the ice pad, and a lengthy string of losses at home left the fan base deflated, the coaches and players frustrated. Even the thrill of a Challenge Cup final adventure managed to cast a shadow across the dressing room as confidence levels took another hit just when the team needed to dig deep and find that extra gear. The tanks were running low at the worst possible time.

Dutiaume and Hutchins are steeped in the sport. It’s been their life since childhood. Listening to them in their cramped office as they’d analyse plays, pinpoint the exact second that led to the loss of a key goal or how they worked with, sometimes around, players who struggled to find their mojo was to get an insight into the man management that goes into running a dressing-room. Coaches are motivators, disciplinarians, tacticians, leaders, psychologists and counsellors - often all at the same time.

Is it the right time to step back? Yes. Every coach in every sport knows there is a next level their club has to go to in every aspect of its operations. Post lockdown, Flyers have struggled to define it, finishing in the bottom two for three years on the spin. Top eight was base camp, mid-table competitiveness a decent shot –anything else a bonus.

But, effecting change across the club’s operations can be challenging when everything around the club and the rink feels like it has always been done the ‘Fife way’ - the staleness affecting Flyers runs much deeper and it probably needs the shock of the new.

Todd Dutiaume is the single longest serving player and coach in the club's history (Pic: Steve Gunn)

I’ve argued for some time that Flyers, as a club, need fresh ideas, fresh thinking and fresh energy to grab this sleeping giant and shake some life into it. Hockey is the most compelling, exciting of sports, but the days when the rink rocked - really, really rocked - can only be found in the archives. That’s sad.

The rink remains a very special place for generations of fans and players, but it is only still operating thanks to the commitment of people like Tom and Jack - and running a club for 27 years is a remarkable commitment - and Dutes and Hutchy. It’s all too easy to castigate their failings - and social media is unrelenting in that department - and forget the successes and special moments, and the hours away from their families, dealing with players and problems at any time on any given day or night, never mind the game footage that is played and replayed long after the room has emptied.

Sport is an unforgiving business, and can be a very lonely place, but it also gives you memories and friendships that span the decades and continents. It is a place like no other.

