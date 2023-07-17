Humitz joins Lucas Chiodo, Troy Lajeunesse, Kyle Osterberg and Collin Shirley in the club’s forward line, along with new blueliner Brady Pouteau as the club rings the changes across the roster.

The 28-year old skater was a top five points scorer with the K-Wings in 2022-23, with 14 goals and 14 assists in 57 games. He also iced in 13 games that season with South Carolina Stingrays, logging 16 points. A native of Livonia, Michigan, Humitz is a graduate in kinesiology from the Lake Superior State University where he iced in the NCAA between 2016-20. Like most Canadian kids, he started playing while still a toddler, and was coached by his dad who played at University of Michigan, Dearborn.

Humitz laced up with Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL for eight games during COVID, before getting two full seasons with the K-Wings, based in south west Michigan, under his belt.

Max Humitz has skated in the ECHL and AHL, and brings firepower and experience to the Fife Flyers lin=-up. (Pic: Contributed)

Coolen is looking to the forward to help deliver the firepower which Flyers lacked last season.