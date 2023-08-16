News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Fife Flyers add back-up goalie Andy Little for fifth season with team

Netminder Andy Little is back with Fife Flyers for the new ice hockey season.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Andy Little is back for a fifth season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)Andy Little is back for a fifth season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)
Andy Little is back for a fifth season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

The 26-year old will once again back-up starting goalie Shane Owen when the puck drops in September. Little has been part of the team since the 2018-19 season.

He returns for a fifth season, and a first under new coach Tom Coleen - Little’s hockey CV also includes spells with Kilmarnock Storm and Solway Sharks before heading to Kirkcaldy, icing for Kirkcaldy Kestrels and Fife Falcons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coolen said: “Andy gives us key depth at a very important position. I look forward to working together and assisting with his development.”

The Paisley stopper said: “I’m excited to be back for another year, and I’m looking forward to see what we can achieve as a team this year. I can’t wait to meet all the boys in September.”

Flyers’ new coach still has a couple of signings to unveil before completing his roster.”

Related topics:Fife FlyersKirkcaldy