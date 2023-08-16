Andy Little is back for a fifth season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

The 26-year old will once again back-up starting goalie Shane Owen when the puck drops in September. Little has been part of the team since the 2018-19 season.

He returns for a fifth season, and a first under new coach Tom Coleen - Little’s hockey CV also includes spells with Kilmarnock Storm and Solway Sharks before heading to Kirkcaldy, icing for Kirkcaldy Kestrels and Fife Falcons.

Coolen said: “Andy gives us key depth at a very important position. I look forward to working together and assisting with his development.”

The Paisley stopper said: “I’m excited to be back for another year, and I’m looking forward to see what we can achieve as a team this year. I can’t wait to meet all the boys in September.”