The 26-year old is the latest new face in coach Tom Coleen’s team, and comes to the UK on the back of five seasons with St. Francis Xavier. He has also iced with QMJHL outfit Acadie-Bathurst Titan during their 2017-18 championship winning season, helping the team by notching 50 points in 67 games in the final season of his junior career.

Last season he also featured in 17 games with the Newfoundland Growlers, the ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will join a host of new skaters making the UK hockey debuts in Kirkcaldy this autumn. Holwell said: “I’m looking forward to getting to Scotland and playing for the first time outside of North America. I’m looking to bring a reliable two-way game to the team.

Adam Holwell joins a raft of new faces destined for Fife Ice Irena (Pic: FFP)