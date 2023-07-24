News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers add Canadian defenceman to new look roster

Fife Flyers have added Canadian defenceman Adam Holwell to their blue line for the new season.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 18:20 BST

The 26-year old is the latest new face in coach Tom Coleen’s team, and comes to the UK on the back of five seasons with St. Francis Xavier. He has also iced with QMJHL outfit Acadie-Bathurst Titan during their 2017-18 championship winning season, helping the team by notching 50 points in 67 games in the final season of his junior career.

Last season he also featured in 17 games with the Newfoundland Growlers, the ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He will join a host of new skaters making the UK hockey debuts in Kirkcaldy this autumn. Holwell said: “I’m looking forward to getting to Scotland and playing for the first time outside of North America. I’m looking to bring a reliable two-way game to the team.

Adam Holwell joins a raft of new faces destined for Fife Ice Irena (Pic: FFP)Adam Holwell joins a raft of new faces destined for Fife Ice Irena (Pic: FFP)
Coleen welcomed his latest recruit, stating: “Adam is a skilled, Memorial Cup winning defenceman who logged a lot of ice time for St. Francis Xavier Xmen. He can be utilised in all situations and I am very pleased to add him to our defenceman unit".

