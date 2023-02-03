Canadian Forward Liam MacDougall has arrived in the country ahead of the action which starts with a home game against Manchester Storm tonight (Friday) followed by road trips to Glasgow Clan on Saturday and Belfast Giants on Sunday.

His arrival comes as Mikael Johansson is expected to be sidelined with injury.

McDougall, 25, hails from Windsor, Ontario, and has iced in 23 ECHL games over the last two seasons, the majority with Norfolk Admirals where he recorded one goal and two assists in 17 starts.

Liam McDougall ash joined Fife Flyer (Pic: Cincinnati Cyclones)

Before turning pro he spent five seasons with Ferris State University in the NCAA.

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said: “Liam is an extremely good skater with speed and can play at centre and wing. He is a 200-foot player and will inject energy in our line-up. We are happy to have him aboard.’’

Flyers sit in ninth spot, one off a play-off berth and are in the middle of a tight race with Storm, Clan and Stars to secure a place in the post-season competition.

Flyers are four points ahead of tenth placed Stars who have a game in hand, and they trail Clan by just one point with three games in hand - so a win at Braehead will shake up the standings.