Fife Flyers add defenceman Colton Waltz to roster

The 6ft 1in D-man from Alberta fills the final import slot in head coach Todd Dutiaume’s roster after being released by East Coast Hockey League side, Cincinnati Cyclones.

Waltz, 26, started out his pro career in the Canadian Western Hockey League, icing for two clubs, Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades, making 272 appearances, scoring 15 goals and recording 74 assists.

He has also made a single appearance in the American Hockey League with the Bakersfield Condors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Flyers will welcome a new player to the team this weekend.

After a spell playing college hockey with the Northern Alberta Institute of Tech, Waltz made the move across the Atlantic for a spell in France with second-tier side Strasbourg, racking up 15 points in 11 appearances.

It is expected that Waltz will be available for selection this weekend when Flyers welcome the Guildford Flames to Kirkcaldy.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “Colton will be a big, strong and steady D-man who will bolster our defence.

“The guys in there have been doing a tremendous job but are going to need a little more assistance.

“He is going to be tough to play against down low, and he will be quick to get the puck into the hands of the forwards, which is something we have been looking for.

“We are delighted to add him to our squad. He will fit in nicely.

“We have heard nothing but fantastic things about his character and he will complement this dressing room, where we already have a lot of cohesion, very nicely.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.