Fife Flyers go into the opening weekend of action of 2024 with a new defenceman in the roster.

Veteran blueliner Kevin Wehrs has arrived in town and will make his debut on the road at Belfast Giants on Saturday before taking his home bow against Nottingham Panthers at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday. Coach Tom Coolen hopes he will be a key piece in his jigsaw as he targets a second half push for the play-offs.

Wehrs - a Hungarian-American dual national - joins netminder Kevin Lindsjoug in action for the first time this weekend as the goalie begins his stint deputising for the injured Shane Owen, with Andy Little providing back-up after stepping into the firing line in recent games.

Wehrs, who is a replacement for Reece Harsch, who handed in his notice and went on to sign for Cincinnatti Cylones in the ECHL, brings a wealth of experience to a blue line that is still minus injured player Stephen Desrocher, out with a broken finger.

Kevin Wehrs on the ice to block a shot for Hungary in a 2016 Group B preliminary round game against France. (Pic: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

A product of the University of Minnesota, he has played across a number of leagues including spells in Austria, Slovakia, Germany and Romania. He has also been part of the Hungarian national team, and figured in the epic 2018 game which saw GB secure a dramatic overtime victory to clinch promotion to Pool A. Last season he iced with DVTK Jegesmedvék.

Coolen said: “He is a good, experienced defenceman, a strong skater and he is quick. He is a puck mover. He has always been a quality player who can help on our powerplay - he sees the ice and moves the puck well.”

Wehrs arrival eases the pressure on the team after running with just four import defencemen - which saw players logging up to 30 minutes of ice time in any single game. It also caps a hectic festive spell which saw the team battle through a tough schedule while juggling injuries and absences.

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed it has placed Desrocher on the Injured Reserve list (IR), following a break to his hand last month - but injured goalie Shane Owen has NOT been listed. He is responding well to treatment and will continue to work on his recovery and return to the line-up once cleared by the club’s medical team. Lindskoug has been cleared to play and will be available for selection this weekend.

Flyers travel to face Belfast Giants on Saturday, and return to home ice on Sunday for the first visit this season of Nottingham, Panthers who will be minus defenceman Myles McGurty who is serving a two-game suspension after bring thrown out for a kneeing offence at the weekend.

The game will mark the home debut of netminder Kevin Lindsjoug deputising for the injured Owen, with Andy Little reverting to the role of back-up, and the fans should get their first sighting of a new import defenceman as head Tom Coolen strengthens his roster in a push to make the play-offs.