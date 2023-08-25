Fife Flyers add defenceman who started aged six with club's junior development

He joins Flyers on a two-way contract with Kirkcaldy Kestrels. A right handed shooter and strong skater, Kay started his hockey career as a six year old in Fife’s long-established junior development programme.

He then went to Edinburgh a an 11-year old for two seasons and on to Lanarkshire Lightning before returning to the Lang Toun aged 15 where he is going into his third season.

Kay has iced with Fife Falcons, where he demonstrated his eye for goal by netting 34 goals in 48 appearances. Last season, Kay’s first with the SNL Kestrels, saw him sign a two-way contract with the Blackburn Hawks in the NIHL 1.

Brodie Kay is delighted to be joining Fife Flyers (Pic by Derek Young)

Throughout the course of the season, Kay iced in 44 games in total, 24 matches with 18 points in the SNL and 20 fixtures with two points in the NIHL.

He also headed to Serbia as part of Team GB, picking up a point on the way to a top three finish in the Under-18 World Championship Division 2a.

On his signing with Flyers, Kay said: “I am delighted to be given this opportunity at the Fife Flyers. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to learning and gaining experience from the coaches and players.

"I hope I can contribute in the success of the team. I am extremely grateful to everyone who has helped me in my journey so far.”