Fife Flyers add defenceman with family links to two of the club’s NHL legends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The changes keep on coming for Fife Flyers as head coach Tom Coolen adds another new name to the blue line.

Patrick Kyte will make his pro hockey debut when he joins the club for the 2024-25 season.

The 5’11” left shooting defenceman is the nephew of Jim Kyte, the NHL’s first, and to date, only deaf player - he was a first round draft by the Winnipeg Jets and went on to play 16 seasons in the world’s greatest league. A tough enforcer, he was a team-mate of former Flyers’ stars Doug Smail and Laurie Boschman, and iced in almost 600 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flyers’ new blue liner - known to family and friends at Patty - is also hearing impaired. The 25-year old, who hails from Pembroke, Ontario, is billed as a playmaker whose game is based in speed. He played three seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with both the Halifax Mooseheads and Chicoutimi Sagueneens. Patrick also went to the Memorial Cup Championship game with the Mooseheads and spent two seasons playing alongside ex Flyer Adam Holwell when with St Francis Xavier University.

Tom Coolen continues to ring the changes at Fife Flyers (Pic: James Assinder)

Last season he transferred to fierce rivals New Brunswick and went on to win a repeat championship with them as the Reds went undefeated throughout the entire season.

Kyte is the third new import defenceman to be signed by Coolen - Daniel Krenželok has joined from the ranks of Czech hockey, while Olivier LeBlanc signed from French outfit Ducs d’Angers. Coolen has also overhauled his forward line with a host of new faces heading to the Lang Toun for the forthcoming season.

On Kyte’s addition, he said: “Patrick is a very mobile defenceman who can play in all situations and did so as a member of the Canadian National University Champions the University of New Brunswick.”

Kyte added: “I’m excited to play under coach Coolen, his staff, and in front of a great fan base.”