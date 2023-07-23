The 30-year old right-handed defenceman has spent his entire career in Finland until last season when he iced with Italian side, Ritten/Renon. He also spent five seasons with Finnish side Karpat, winning championship titles in 2015 and 2018.

Coolen said “Aleksi brings 250 games from the highest Finnish level. He was recently an SMLiga champion with powerhouse Karpat as well as the European Champions League winner. I see Alexsi bringing his experience as a steady defender to our team, helping us in the defensive and transitional aspects of the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makela is the ninth new face in Coleen’s squad which features no fewer than seven forwards set to make their club debuts in September - Casey Gilling, Teemu Pulkkinen, Max Humitz, Lucas Chiodo, Troy Lajeunesse, Kyle Osterberg and Collin Shirley..

Aleksi Mäkelä is the latest addition to Tom Coleen's new-look Fife Flyers squad (PIc: Jarno Hietanen)