Fife Flyers add experienced Finnish defenceman to new look roster

Fife Flyers’ rebuilding of their defensive unit is underway with the addition of a second new blueliner. Experienced Finnish skater Aleksi Mäkelä is the latest new name to the roster, and joins recent signing Brady Poteau, and returnee Jonas Emmerdahl in coach Tom Coleen’s new look team.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The 30-year old right-handed defenceman has spent his entire career in Finland until last season when he iced with Italian side, Ritten/Renon. He also spent five seasons with Finnish side Karpat, winning championship titles in 2015 and 2018.

Coolen said “Aleksi brings 250 games from the highest Finnish level. He was recently an SMLiga champion with powerhouse Karpat as well as the European Champions League winner. I see Alexsi bringing his experience as a steady defender to our team, helping us in the defensive and transitional aspects of the game.”

Makela is the ninth new face in Coleen’s squad which features no fewer than seven forwards set to make their club debuts in September - Casey Gilling, Teemu Pulkkinen, Max Humitz, Lucas Chiodo, Troy Lajeunesse, Kyle Osterberg and Collin Shirley..

Aleksi Mäkelä is the latest addition to Tom Coleen's new-look Fife Flyers squad (PIc: Jarno Hietanen)Aleksi Mäkelä is the latest addition to Tom Coleen's new-look Fife Flyers squad (PIc: Jarno Hietanen)
On his move to Kirkcaldy, Makela said: “ For me this is a new, good challenge in my career. This is also a new adventure for me, my wife and our dog. We are already excited about our time in Kirkcaldy. I would say I am a reliable, all-around defender. I can battle in front of the net and in corners, I am able to open up the game to the forwards and also join the rushes.”

