Fife Flyers add experienced forward Matt Carter to new-look roster

The 34-year old forward was part of the Nottingham Panthers side which won the Continental Cup in 2016-17.

He joins Flyers after icing with Dundee Stars in the curtailed 2019-20 season.

The left-winger is expected to be one of the leaders on Todd Dutiaume’s team which will feature a host of players new to the UK.

Matt Carter in action for Nottingham Panthers

Carter’s first game in gold, white and blue, will be against Stars in a pre-season double header which is scheduled for back to back games on Friday and Saturday.

Dutiaume said: “We have an extremely young team for this season that is extremely hungry and bringing in a guy like Matt is going to bring some veteran leadership and experience.

“He will bring some size up the middle of the ice and he is a guy who has put up a good PPG in some of the places he has played so we will be counting on him to be a leader for our guys in the dressing room.”

Matt Carter is the latest new signing to be made by Fife Flyers

Carter’s hockey career has taken him to Poland, France and Austria as well ass a clutch of ECHL teams, including Las Vegas Wranglers where he was a team-mate of former Fife favourite, Carlo Finucci.

In his EIHL career, he has notched up 72 appearances and logged 48 points.

Carter becomes the 13th import signed for the forthcoming season, with just two, James Isaacs and Jonas Emmerdahl, returning so far from the last roster.

