Fife Flyers have added a fifth player to their British roster ahead of the new season getting underway.

Richard Hartmann Jnr has joined the club on a two-way contract with SNL side, Dundee Rockets.

It marks a return north of the border for the 19 year old who had signed for NIHL side Peterborough Phantoms who he joined midway through last season, making a big impression with their fans.

While Phantoms retain Hartmann’s NIHL national contract for the 2026/27 season, they did not block his chance to play in the Elite League with Flyers.

Fife Flyers have unveiled their 16th signing of the summer (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

Phantoms’ head coach, Ashley Tait, said: “Losing Richard is not ideal as I think he could have a had a great year with us, but when a player gets an opportunity to go to a higher level, as a coach, you aren’t going to stand in someone’s way.”

Hartmann Jnr - son of former Edinburgh Capitals player coach, Richard Hartmann - started last season with HK Skalica U20 in Slovakia before moving to Milton Keynes Lightning and then on to Peterborough.

Prior to icing in the NIHL, he spent three seasons in the SNL playing with Dundee Comets after making his debut in the league at just 16 years old. Described as a dynamic forward, in the 2023/24 season, Richard demonstrated his eye for goal recording 40 points - 20 goals and 20 assists - in 25 games in all competitions in the SNL and 30 points (18+12) in nine games in the Scotland U19

Hartmann said: “It's a big step up but I am ready to prove myself and can't wait to play in front of all the Flyers fans"

He is the fifth British skater to be added to coach Jamie Russell’s new look squad, with returnees Ben Brown and Aiden Wilson joined by Ethan Hadden and Mason Alderson.

Max Birbraer, president and GM, said: “Richard comes from rich hockey DNA and is rated as one of the top up and coming young British players. We would like to thank Peterborough Phantoms and Dundee Rockets for the collaborative approach. It ultimately allows this young man to have his shot at top level hockey with an opportunity designed to maximize his development.”