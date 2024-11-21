Fife Flyers add fifth round NHL draft centreman to line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers could have another new centreman in the line-up this weekend.

The club has added Jordan Stallard, a former fifth round draft pick of Winnipeg Jets, to the roster, and are working on getting his paperwork sorted in time for him to lace up and play against Cardiff Devils on Saturday.

Stallard arrived in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, and his presence would be a huge boost and give the fans a second new player to study after the home debut of Massimo Carroza last weekend.

Tom Coolen, head coach, snapped up the six-two forward to beef up his forward lines. Stallard came on his radar via Ryan Foss who played with him at Arcadia University.

Jordan Stallard (right) icing with Manchester Storm

The new signing started his Major Junior career with Calgary Hitmen and in his first season playing alongside ex Flyer Greg Chase. H went all the way to conference finals before losing to his home town Brandon Wheat Kings. Traded to the Prince Albert Raiders at the end of his third year, he was drafted in the fifth round, 127th overall, by Winnipeg Jets before he produced 44 goals and 47 assists in 72 games for the Raiders wearing an “A” as he ended his junior career having played 267 games scoring 221 points.

His first professional season saw him play for both Allen Americans and Indy Fuel in the ECHL before taking up studies in business administration with Acadia University where he played throughout the pandemic impacted seasons alongside Ryan Foss.

He returned to professional hockey when he signed with Manchester Storm early in the 2022/23 playing his final game against Flyers at the end of October before he headed to Germany to ice with EHC Klostersee.

Last season Stallard signed with the Norfolk Admirals before joining the Knoxville IceBears of the SPHL. He returned to the ECHL with Kansas City Mavericks and Utah Grizzlies and ended the season in Finland with Hokki Kajaani. He started this season on a contract once again with the Admirals.

Coolen tapped into his own Arcadia contacts and also spoke with Cam Critchlow at Manchester who he knows well - and the report back were all very positive.

He wanted to add size to the spine of his team, and Stallard delivers that plus a solid hockey CV - and the coach may not yet be finished a roster he remains confident will push for the play-offs in the second half of the season.

He said: ‘As a former NHL draft pick and offensive producer, I anticipate Jordan will add to our attack and will give us much needed depth.”