Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brodie Kay has become the first home-based signing of the summer for Fife Flyers.

The defenceman, who is about to turn 18, was added to Tom Coolen’s new look roster this week, and the coach is keen to see him play a bigger role. His rookie season was very much a watching brief as he trained and kitted up, but saw little ice time, but he was a player the coach noted from his very first practice.

Coolen said: “He is a local lad with much potential. I envisage a more active role for Brodie this coming season and it will certainly assist in his development as a player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kay returns to Flyers after an outstanding end to the season with GB under-18s where he won a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II Group A. He netted two goals including the game winner against Croatia, as well as hitting the net against the Netherlands to finish the tournament with five points.

Brodie Kay in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)

The young blue liner will ice in 2024-25 on a two-way contract which will also give him ice time with the club’s junior teams.

Last season split his time between Flyers, Kirkcaldy Kestrels and Fife Falcons. For the U19 Falcons he returned 13 goals and 10 assists in 16 games and was third on team scoring. In the Scottish National League regular season he had four goals and nine assists with a further goal and two assists in two Playoff and two Scottish Cup games.

Kay said: “I am excited about this upcoming season, I think it’s going to be a great one.”