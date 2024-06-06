Fife Flyers add first home-based player to summer roster
The defenceman, who is about to turn 18, was added to Tom Coolen’s new look roster this week, and the coach is keen to see him play a bigger role. His rookie season was very much a watching brief as he trained and kitted up, but saw little ice time, but he was a player the coach noted from his very first practice.
Coolen said: “He is a local lad with much potential. I envisage a more active role for Brodie this coming season and it will certainly assist in his development as a player.”
Kay returns to Flyers after an outstanding end to the season with GB under-18s where he won a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II Group A. He netted two goals including the game winner against Croatia, as well as hitting the net against the Netherlands to finish the tournament with five points.
The young blue liner will ice in 2024-25 on a two-way contract which will also give him ice time with the club’s junior teams.
Last season split his time between Flyers, Kirkcaldy Kestrels and Fife Falcons. For the U19 Falcons he returned 13 goals and 10 assists in 16 games and was third on team scoring. In the Scottish National League regular season he had four goals and nine assists with a further goal and two assists in two Playoff and two Scottish Cup games.
Kay said: “I am excited about this upcoming season, I think it’s going to be a great one.”
He returns to a team which will include Lucas Chiodo and Shane Owen from last season, plus new faces Phélix Martineau, Michael Cichy, Martin Latal and Olivier LeBlanc.
