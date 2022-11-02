The 26-year old is set to lace up his skates in tonight’s game against Cardiff Devils.

The club is on the road for a 420-mile journey to Wales for the EIHL fixture. He will make his home debut against Guildford Flames - one of his former teams - on Saturday.

Gerrie was recently released by Stars where he made 13 appearances after joining them from Flames.

Chris Gerrie (Pic: John Uwins)

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, said: “It was important to ensure we provide support to the guys who have been playing short-handed due to injuries. When Chris became available, we acted quickly to bring him in.

“He is a proven points scorer in this league who is looking for a fresh start. We feel with his skating ability and energy he'll provide a boost to our forward group.”

Gerrie’s arrival comes as the team waits on a full assessment of the injury sustained by Shawn Cameron after a big hit in Saturday’s game against Belfast Giants sent him crashing to the ice.

The check sparked debate in the stands, and split fans over whether it was a clean hit or not.

Shawn Cameron was injured in Saturday's game against Belfast Giants (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The check formed part of Flyers’ injury report to the EIHL, which is standard procedure after each game, but that is where the matter is set to end.

Dutiaume’s focus is getting Cameron healthy and back into the line-up.

He said: "We discussed the hit with officials the following night, but are we looking at this with slow motion replays which are completely different to real time view at speed during a game.”

“Shawn is a key player for us. He has made a big impact this season.”

A clearer picture on his recovery will come as the swelling decreases, allowing the medical team to make a full assessment.

Meanwhile, defenceman Reece Harsch is working on his return from injury.

Dutiaume said he was making decent progress, but wants to give the plate time to fully recover before lacing up.