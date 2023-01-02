Kamerin Nault joined the club from ECHL outfit, Reading Royals, and the club is working on getting him into the country to lace up for his debut.

Flyers host high-flying Sheffield Steelers on Saturday - their only game of the weekend - and the fans would certainly welcome him on the ice as the team bids to turn around a woeful home run of just three wins in 16 starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nault, 27, can play centre or wing, and comes to Fife after several seasons in the ECHL with loan spells into the AHL.

Kamerin Nault joins Fife Flyers

He cut his teeth with the Winnipeg Blues in the MJHL where he racked up some 76 points in four seasons, making the play-offs in each one.

He then joined Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL, where in 2020-21 team-mates included Flyers’ Shawn Cameron, whose season was ended through injury, and Sheffield forward Brendan Connolly who he could ice against if he is able to get across in time for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nault was also loaned out to AHL outfits, Manitoba Moose and Charlotte Checkers.

He made over 60 appearances with Rabbits before moving on to Reading Royals where he has iced in nine games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, is hoping the player will give the club a boost as it looks ahead to 2023.

He said: “Kamerin will bring some offensive depth to our line-up. He skates well and can play on the wing or up the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad