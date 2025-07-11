Fife Flyers add formidable enforcer with signing hailed as ‘one we've been waiting for’

Fife Flyers’ newest signing has been hailed as the “one we have been waiting for” - a formidable enforcer with a long hockey CV.

Garet Hunt brings a 20-year pro career to the team being built by new head coach Jamie Russell - and a reputation for protecting his team-mates. Across a dozen seasons, he logged over 200 PIMs in each campaign, and he holds the record for the most penalty minutes in the ECHL.

Coach Russell said: “I am ecstatic we have signed Garet. He epitomises what we are building in Fife.”

Hunt, a forward, is arguably the toughest player Fife have signed since Matt Nickerson lit up the rink and showed fans what an enforcer can really do back in season 2013-14, and became a huge fans’ favourite as well as an unforgettable figure on the ice.

Garet Hunt icing with Vancouver Giants early in his career (Pic: Chris Relke/Getty Images)

Hunt’s career spans a host of leagues from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to the AHL and ECHL in North America and the Erste Liga which covers Romania and Hungary.

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ president and GM, said: “If there is one signing this summer we’ve been waiting for, this is it! Garet is a fan favorite everywhere he plays and will make his presence known. We want to be the rink where opposing teams hate coming to and he will provide this for us.”

Born in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Hunt’s career started in 2003-04 with the Chilliwack Chiefs in the BCHL before jumping into the WHL with Vancouver Chiefs for over three seasons.

He spent six seasons with Stockton Thunder in the ECHL as well as icing with the Wheeling Nailers, Jacksonville Icemen and Alaska Aces before a pre-lockdown season took him to China to ice with Kunlun Red Star in the KHL.

During his time in the ECHL Hunt also proved himself to be a leader on the ice wearing an ‘A’ then the ‘C’ across eight of his seasons Stateside. He also cemented himself as a firm fans’ favourite with his contributions on the ice – so much so. he saw his number retired by Stockton Thunder.

Hunt then laced up with popular ex-Fife forward Chase Schaber after signing with CSM Corona Brasov in 2021-22 when he logged 52 points (21+31) across 47 games.

Season 2023-24 took him back to the ECHL and a campaign with South Carolina Stingrays before moving to Hungary for the past two seasons with DVTK Jegesmedvék

Hunt will wear the number 74 jersey for the upcoming season. He is the second new import forward on the roster, joining Keaton Jameson from Glasgow Clan, along with returning skater Ben Brown and new Brit, Mason Alderson. The line-up also includes defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl, back for a sixth season, and newcomers Ethan Hadden and Ryan Nicholson with Shane Owen in the net.