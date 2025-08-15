Fife Flyers add hard nosed import defenceman as visa issue blocks one player

Fife Flyers have lost one summer signing - and drafted in an immediate replacement.

Swedish defenceman Alexander Stensson’s hopes of playing in the UK ran into visa issues which the club could not overcome, and his berth on the blue line has gone to new signing, the physically imposing Jeremy Masella.

Max Birbraer, club GM and resident, billed the six foot five skater as “big, mobile, hard nosed” - and hard to play against.

Masella will team up with enforcer Garet Hunt who was a team-mate last season when they both iced with DVTK Jegesmedvék in the Erste Liga/Hungary. He was also a team-mate of former Flyers’ forward Max Humitz at Kalamazoo Wings - one of three ECHL clubs on his hockey CV.

Jeremy Masella (right) icing with Victoria Royals up against Carrsen Twarynsk of the Kelowna Rockets (Pic: Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Masella spent four playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL), which included a championship winning season.

He turned pro at Kalamazoo in the ECHL, and went on to ice with Savannah Ghost Pirates and Wichita Thunder . He also iced in eight games with Evansville Thunder in the SPHL before switching to Hungarian hockey last season.

Masella adds even more physical presence to a blue line that is shaping up as the toughest and meanest Flyers have had in the EIHL.

Coach Jamie Russell said: “Jeremy is a big man that makes playing in our end a difficult task. He has good mobility and makes a great first pass. He is a hard worker and a terrific team mate!”

Birbraer added “We welcome Jeremy on board and are very pleased we could make it happen. Simply put, Jeremy fits the picture we all agreed to put together from the start. He is a big, mobile, hard nosed, hard to play against defender who can pitch in with some offence.

“I’m really pleased he has decided to join us for the upcoming season.”

Masella’s signing was announced as Swedish skater Alexander Stensson saw his hopes of a move to Fife ended by visa issues.

The 28-year old spent last season playing for DEAC in the Erste Liga/Hungary National League where he averaged a point per game throughout the regular season. He was announced as a signing at the start of this mont, but that move has now come to an end.

In an update, the club said: “After starting the visa process, it was evident that at this time that obtaining a work visa for Stensson to play in the UK wasn’t going to be possible. Everyone at Flyers would like to wish Alexander all the very best for the forthcoming season.

“The door has been left open for Alexander to join Flyers in future seasons, and we’ll continue to monitor his career progression.”