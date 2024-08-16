Fife Flyers add import forward who impressed coach Tom Coolen in opposition in Slovakia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Fife Flyers’ coach Tom Coolen has gone back to his days coaching in Slovakia to add a final import forward to his roster.

He has secured a deal to bring Austin Farley to Kirkcaldy after watching him in opposition in Europe. The 30-year old left shooting forward is no stranger to UK ice hockey having split last season between Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm - and the big ice in Kirkcaldy should suit his skating game more than the smaller pad in Altrincham.

Coolen billed him as “a proven offensive player” and added: “In Slovakia he was a top five scorer in a high level league. I coached against him and liked his game and know that given solid ice time he will be a very effective player in Fife.”

Farley is the latest new name to a completely rebuilt roster which takes to the ice for the first time in a double header challenge against Dundee Stars on August 24-25.

Adam Farley in action for Manchester Storm against Fife Flyers last season (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The American born skater switched from defence to forward, and started his junior hockey in the United States Hockey League playing two seasons with the Fargo Force where he iced alongside former Flyers’ blueliner, Ian Young.

His Kirkcaldy connections didn’t stop there. He ended his second season as the top points scorer and then headed to the NCAA committing to the Division 1 University of Minnesota-Duluth programme. In his four years with the Bulldogs, Austin played alongside former imports Joe Basaraba and Kyle Osterberg, finishing in the top five points scorers in three of those seasons as well as playing his senior year with the “A” on his jersey. After finishing college hockey with over 100 points

Farley had two try out games in the AHL with Lake Erie Monsters and then signed his first pro contract with Reading Royals in the ECHL in 2015-16, icing alongside another former Flyer, netminder Adam Morrison.

He made a quick switch to the bigger ice pads in Europe and the Allsvensken League in Sweden for season 2016-17, and in his second season with IF Björklöven - where he was a team-mate of former Fife captain Jonas Emmerdahl - he finished second on team scoring. That led to a move into top flight hockey in Sweden with SHL outfit, Luleå where he played Champions Hockey League before returning to North America mid-season with the Kalamazoo Wings.

During the pandemic season, the forward remained in the ECHL and played with the Kansas City Mavericks alongside one of this season’s new Flyers, Noah Delmas.

A hankering to return to Europe took him to Nove Zamky in Slovakia where he impressed opposition coach, Coolen. Last season he joined Panthers and then moved on to Storm.

Farley said: “ I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Fife organisation for the upcoming season. I can’t wait to get on the ice. I’m looking forward to a great season and a push in the playoffs.”