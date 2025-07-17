Fife Flyers add import netminder to team up with Shane Owen

Fife Flyers have added a second import netminder to their roster, taking their summer signings into double figures.

Christian Purboo joins the team from Queens University in the USports League where he combined playing with his studies. Last season he posted save percentages of 93.4 in regular season games and 90.3 in post season games.

The 25-year old, from Mississauga, Ontario spent four seasons with the university team, and before lockdown had three terms in the Ontario Hockey League, splitting his time between the North Bay Battalion and the Sudbury Wolves.

He will team up with the returning Shane Owen in Flyers’ nets this season which will be his first out of North America.

Shane Owen will be joined by fellow Canadian netminder, Christian Purboo this season (Pic: Derek Young)

Jamie Russell, head coach, hailed him as “a classic late bloomer” adding: “He has really put it all together over the last two seasons. He’s going into a great situation to have the opportunity to be mentored by such a great veteran in Shane. Christian has outstanding size, athleticism and tracks the puck very well”.

Purboo - who will wear the number 37 jersey - is the tenth signing unveiled so far, and the seventh new name on the roster, underlining the scale of the rebuild underway. Owen and defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl are the sole returning imports thus far.

Fife Flyers President and GM Max Birbraer added “I’m delighted to have Christian on board. We have been speaking to him for a while and glad he decided to go with us. Christian is a highly regarded young talent who will be given an opportunity to play significant minutes.

“This will also allow Shane Owen to have an appropriate rest when needed, making this goalkeeping tandem even more effective.”

