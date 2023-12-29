Fife Flyers add netminder cover and new import forward and update injury issues

Fife Flyers have brought in a netminder to cover for the injured Shane Owen, and added a new forward to the line-up.

Former Guildford Flames goalie Kevin Lindsjoug has arrived in Kirkcaldy, and the club is waiting on his clearance in a bid to get him iced in this weekend’s huge double header against Glasgow Clan. The teams meet in Braehead on Saturday with the return at Fife Ice Arena on Hogmanay.

Canadian forward Drake Pilon has also signed, and is expected to arrive in town on Saturday, potentially pitching him straight into the action.

Centreman Vitālijs Pavlovs, signed as injury cover for the now departed Ben Hawerchuck, will also remain with the club for the remainder of the season - and to cap a hectic week of activity, head coach Tom Coolen has as defenceman lined up to join his roster early in the New Year.

Kevin Lindskoug iced with coach Tom Coolen in Poland, and also played with Guildford Flames (Pic: John Uwins)

The changes come as he moves to strengthen a side that crashed 10-1 to Dundee Stars in their post-Christmas game - one of their worst results in the EIHL.

Owen has been placed on the Injury Reserve (IR) list which means Lindskoug could have an extended run over several weeks, with Andy Little backing him up. Owen was injured in the recent game against Belfast Giants.

The six-foot tall, 31-year old played with Coolen during his spell at Katowice in Poland, posting a 93 save average. He was part of the Guildford team that competed in 2021-22 and has since played in the Polish top tier.

New forward Pilon is in his first pro hockey season after joining the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL for the latter part of last season. He spent three seasons with the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL and then four at the University of Prince Edward Island where he was a team-mate of Troy Lajeunesse.

The additions will be welcomed by a fan base alarmed at the double-digit loss in Dundee which came on the back of a defeat to the Stars on home ice the night before.