Fife Flyers have made their first roster change of the season, with new defenceman Sean Giles set to make his debut on Friday.

He is scheduled to step straight into the team for the game against Dundee Stars at Fife Ice Arena, but the move means the end of the road for fellow defenceman Adam Holwell who has been released.

The move could be the spark the team needs to snap a five-game losing streak as well as strengthening the blue line. Giles is expected to be a top line defenceman for the team. He was due in town on Thursday and should have a skate with his new team-mates on Friday ahead of the game against Stars.

The 6ft 1 inch, 27-year old from Colorado joined from HC Prešov in the top tier of Slovakian hockey, and is a former tesam-mate of forward Ben Hawerchuk when they iced with Jacksonville Icemen in the East Coast Hockey League. With Presov, he logged 50 games and 26 points (5+21).

Fife Flyers have released defenceman Adam Holwell (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Tom Coolen, head coach, said: “Sean played top minutes in all situations in the Slovak Extraliga. He skates well and will be a big addition to the blueline.”

His arrival also saw Holwell released after 14 appearances across the league and Challenge Cup.