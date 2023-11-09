Fife Flyers add new defenceman as Adam Holwell is released
He is scheduled to step straight into the team for the game against Dundee Stars at Fife Ice Arena, but the move means the end of the road for fellow defenceman Adam Holwell who has been released.
The move could be the spark the team needs to snap a five-game losing streak as well as strengthening the blue line. Giles is expected to be a top line defenceman for the team. He was due in town on Thursday and should have a skate with his new team-mates on Friday ahead of the game against Stars.
The 6ft 1 inch, 27-year old from Colorado joined from HC Prešov in the top tier of Slovakian hockey, and is a former tesam-mate of forward Ben Hawerchuk when they iced with Jacksonville Icemen in the East Coast Hockey League. With Presov, he logged 50 games and 26 points (5+21).
Tom Coolen, head coach, said: “Sean played top minutes in all situations in the Slovak Extraliga. He skates well and will be a big addition to the blueline.”
His arrival also saw Holwell released after 14 appearances across the league and Challenge Cup.
The 26-year old was one of a raft of summer signings, joining after five seasons with St. Francis Xavier during which time he won the Memorial Cup. He has also iced with QMJHL outfit Acadie-Bathurst Titan during their 2017-18 championship winning season. The club thanked him for his contribution and wished him all the very best for his future career.