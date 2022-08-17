Fife Flyers add new forward with Scottish roots to 2022-23 roster

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shawn Cameron comes to the Kirkcaldy club on the back of two seasons with Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL.

The 26-year old will make his UK hockey debut when the EIHL faces off at the start of September.

He joins a new-look roster with just three of last season’s imports returning.

Fife Flyers have added Shawn Cameron to the 2022-23 roster (Pic: Central Canada Hockey League)

Only netminder Shane Owen, defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl, and forward Chris Lawrence, have been retained so far from the line-up which slumped to a tenth and last placed finish in a hugely disappointing campaign.

Cameron, from Sherbrooke, Quebec City, turned pro after four years with Rochester Institute of Technology.

As a junior, he led the CCHL in goals and points in season 2015-16 icing with Cumberland Grads. He was also named the league’MVP.

His two seasons with the Swamp Rabbits also saw him called to the AHL to iced with Utica Comets and Springfield Thunderbirds.

Jeff Hutchins, Flyers’ associate coach, described him as a fast skating forward.

He added: “He creates offense through his speed. Although a winger, Shawn can also step into the middle when needed.

“He is very good on the penalty kill and will add offense on the power play. He is coming off a difficult season and is eager to get his game back to its best.

“We are fortunate to get him after two years under contract in the AHL. We look forward to working with Shawn in the coming weeks.”

The player is looking forward to his move to Scotland.

“Much of the Cameron roots can be traced back to Scotland, so my family and I are excited to take on this challenge in a place that already feels like home,” he said.

“I am excited for this season and for the opportunity to be joining a team with such history.

“Looking for a bounce back season myself, signing with the underdog made the most sense.