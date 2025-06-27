Fife Flyers add new import to blue line for 2025-26 season

Fife Flyers have unveiled their first new import of the summer.

Defenceman Ryan Nicholson joins the team after a year playing in Finland.

He is the fifth signing announced so far, following on from the returns of netminder Shane Owen, and defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl, plus British forward Ben Brown. New UK skater Mason Alderson completes the roster revealed so far.

Nicholson, 26, brings size to the blue line, standing at six-three, and will make his debut in the UK when the puck drops at the start of September.

Fife Flyers have added a new blueliner to their roster (Pic: Derek Young)

The Canadian born player - he is from Mississauga, Ontario - came out of the Rochester Institute of Technology where he played in the US college league, the NCAA, from 2019-24, icing in 161 games, scoring five goals and 29 assists. He also logged two games withe the Savannah Ghost Pirates in the ECHL before moving to Scandinavia last season to ice with RoKi in the Mestis League. Across 47 league games he logged eight points and 14 PIMs,

Jamie Russell, head coach and assistant GM, said: “ “Ryan is a great defender with a high compete level. He is strong and an elite skater. We will use Ryan in all situations.”

Max Birbraer, Fife Flyers ‘GM added: “Ryan is exactly what we are looking for from our defensive core. Difficult to play against with great skating and physical abilities. I’m excited to add this piece as we are continuing to build from the back.”